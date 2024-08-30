Duluth’s economic development arm sees rash of resignations

Duluth’s planning and economic development department has lost about 15% of its employees since January, when Mayor Roger Reinert took office. That includes its director, Chad Ronchetti, who begins working in the same role for the city of Hermantown next week. The department manager also resigned in August to work for a nearby economic development entity, and long-time deputy director Adam Fulton’s position was eliminated in the spring. Two city planners and an attorney who worked closely with the department have also resigned.