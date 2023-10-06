DULUTH - A 78-year-old Duluth man is dead after the minivan he was riding in was hit by a flatbed truck Friday morning in Rice Lake near Duluth, according to the St. Louis County sheriff's department.
Paul Larson was pronounced dead at the scene. The minivan's driver, Jason Larson, 42, was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health with serious injuries. The truck driver was not injured in the accident.
The minivan was attempting a U-turn on Martin Road when it was hit by the truck on the driver's side, according to the sheriff's department. The incident is still under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Duluth man dies after collision with flatbed truck in Rice Lake
Paul Larson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local
St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation honors four anti-racism advocates for their work
The foundation's Facing Race Award program to honor Minnesotans battling racism is in its 17th year.
St. Paul
St. Paul citizens to have voice in school district's spending decisions
The new advisory panel will also include the superintendent and three school board members.
Business
Strong job growth in U.S. will likely extend to Minnesota
Employers added 336,000 jobs in September, smashing economists' predictions.
Business
Third party will manage St. Cloud mall while foreclosure lawsuit plays out
A subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp is suing the owners of Crossroads Center for unpaid mortgage payments.