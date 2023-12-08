DULUTH — In what is probably the last photograph of Paris Allen alive, he is mid-stride and looking over his right shoulder toward his friends — a still image taken from home surveillance equipment trained on a sunny street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

An instant later he was dead from a bullet that caught him near his ear.

A St. Louis County jury found Brandon Capone Williams-Gillardguilty on three counts tied to the Aug. 2 drive-by shooting that killed Allen, 19, and sent a bullet through Caleb Reinolt-Nemec, near his right hip. After more than a week of testimony, the jury deliberated for nine hours before delivering a verdict Thursday evening, well after the courthouse had closed for the day.

Williams-Gillard, 25, is guilty of aiding and abetting second degree murder, aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon, and drive by shooting. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

The defendant, dressed in a cream-colored suit coat, tie and pocket square, drooped when the verdict was read. Allen's family and friends, many who attended much of the trial, were quiet but emotional.

Brian Allen, who testified last week that he raised Paris as a single father, did not have a comment when he left the courtroom surrounded by supporters.

Photos and videos from the scene show that Williams-Gillard was in the passenger seat of a blue Chrysler during the drive-by shooting. The driver, Sanussi Tamsir Bangoura, 22. remains in the St. Louis County Jail. He is facing similar charges and his next hearing is Dec. 14.

Ogima Joseph Currie, then 17, is charged in connection with retaliatory shots that were fired about 30 minutes later at the shared apartment of Bangoura and Williams-Gillard. He will be in court Dec. 22.

Williams-Gillard's attorney, Laura Zimm, did not comment on the verdict.

Witnesses testified that there was an ongoing beef between Williams-Gillard and Bangoura, and the other group of teenaged men. In the past, it had always been about throwing looks and insults and had been physical. The state's witness Jackson Morales told the jury that on Aug. 2 he was in a parking lot when he was aggressively approached by the driver and passenger of a blue Chrysler — though he did not name them on the witness stand, citing trauma, a foggy memory, and not wanting to be a rat.

Morales didn't want to face off with them alone — he was outnumbered — so he asked them to meet him down the street to box. Then he called in his friends.

Morales and Reinolt-Nemec approached the Chrysler on foot, followed by Allen and brothers Ogima and Migizi Currie. Reinolt-Nemec said he saw Bangoura reach for something that he assumed was a gun — on a cell phone video he recorded that day it's clearly a gun — so he punched him in the face and ran for cover.

Prosecutor Victoria Wanta said during closing arguments that much of what happened is available on surveillance video and photos — making it easy to prove that Williams-Gillard was a participant in the shooting. The mix ammunition debris at the scene matches what was found in Williams-Gillard's safe at his home.

"A unique footprint of ammunition," she called it.

Zimm, a public defender, poked at the credibility of the state's witnesses whose stories changed repeatedly between police interviews and the witness stand. The bullet casings on the floor of Bangoura's car could be from another day, she said. And the drivers' seat of the car was at a deep recline — not an easy position for shooter in the passenger seat to fire shots out the opposite window.

"Suspicious," Zimm said. "Absolutely. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt? No."

Allen, who spent much of his life in Duluth but lived in California at the time of his death, wasn't part of this feud. He was a couple days into a visit from California and had a plane ticket to go back out west. The day before he died, the group explored Nopeming, a decrepit former sanatorium on the edge of the city, Reinolt-Nemec testified.