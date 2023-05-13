A portion of Hwy. 52 in Vermillion Township is closed after a BMW veered into oncoming traffic Saturday and collided head-on with a dump truck, killing the driver of the car.
The accident occurred just before noon near 190th Street, according to the Department of Public Safety. The driver of the BMW was heading northbound and swerved into the southbound lane.
Debris from the accident struck a Buick Lacrosse behind the dump truck.
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
