The Minnesota Driver's Manual will carry new instructions telling drivers possessing a firearm what they can expect when stopped by law enforcement for a traffic violation.

The changes come four years after Philando Castile was shot and killed by a former St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. He had told the officer he was legally carrying a firearm.

The officer was cleared of wrongdoing, but Castile's mother, Valerie, has pushed for changes following the shooting on July 6, 2016. She will attend a news conference that the Department of Public Safety has scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Monday to announce additions to the manual.

The driver's manual already has guidance for motorists with firearms or weapons who are stopped by police.

"Drivers should inform an officer during the initial contact," the manual says.

But the new update will further expand on what drivers with firearms should and should not do during a traffic stop. It also describes what motorists should expect from law enforcement.

"Being stopped by a law enforcement official can be a stressful experience, but knowing what to do during the stop will help ensure your safety, the safety of other motorists, and the safety of the officer," the manual says. "Good communication from all involved parties can make a traffic stop a safe experience for all involved."