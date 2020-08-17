A woman was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash Sunday night on a freeway in Brooklyn Center.
The 29-year-old driver was navigating the ramp from eastbound Interstate 694 to eastbound/southbound Interstate 94 around 7:30 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle. The car rolled several times and the woman was ejected, the State Patrol said.
The victim, who is from Brooklyn Park, was transported by ambulance to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale where she later died, the patrol said.
Her name has not been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Teens escape in Moorhead, steal county-owned vehicle, flee
Two teens are in custody after escaping from a juvenile detention center in Moorhead and fleeing in a county-owned vehicle, according to authorities.
National
Politics slows flow of US virus funds to local public health
As the novel coronavirus began to spread through Minneapolis this spring, Health Commissioner Gretchen Musicant tore up her budget to find funds to combat the…
Local
Klobuchar sets stage for Harris, Biden at largely virtual DNC
The convention will take place mostly in the virtual landscape of cyberspace, relegating all but the party's most high-profile figures to supporting roles at home.
National
Milwaukee misses Democratic convention: 'It is a gut punch'
Downtown Milwaukee restaurant owner Omar Shaikh envisioned overflowing crowds, packed dining rooms and a big payday when the Democratic National Convention came to town. Shaikh,…
North Metro
Driver killed in Brooklyn Center rollover crash
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at a hospital.