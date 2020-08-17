A woman was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash Sunday night on a freeway in Brooklyn Center.

The 29-year-old driver was navigating the ramp from eastbound Interstate 694 to eastbound/southbound Interstate 94 around 7:30 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle. The car rolled several times and the woman was ejected, the State Patrol said.

The victim, who is from Brooklyn Park, was transported by ambulance to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale where she later died, the patrol said.

Her name has not been released.