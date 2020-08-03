A 17-year-old pickup truck driver was killed and one of her two sisters also with her suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in western Hennepin County, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Corcoran on Oakdale Drive near Jeffrey Lane, police said.

The pickup was heading east on Oakdale before it went off the road to the right and rolled over, according to police.

The driver was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Her 15-year-old sister was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries. Police said a 14-year-old sister in the pickup was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police have yet to explain why the truck left the road or disclose who among the three were wearing seat belts.