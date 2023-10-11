Burnsville residents have reported seeing more than three dozen staggering, slumped over or overly tame raccoons since July, prompting the city's animal control to recommend residents call authorities if they see such an animal.

"People are advised to stay away from raccoons or any wildlife they encounter, and to protect children and pets from approaching wildlife," a city of Burnsville news release said.

Raccoons have also been reported to be having seizures at times, according to the news release.

The locations of the 39 sightings have been spread throughout Burnsville. For comparison, the city saw 17 reports of raccoons behaving strangely in 2022.

Two sick raccoons were recently taken to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Clinic. One of them tested positive for distemper and salmonellosis — salmonella food poisoning. The second animal's test results were uncertain but it may have died from salmonella poisoning.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a raccoon may acquire a salmonella infection by eating infected wildlife, poultry, fish, or shellfish or by consuming dirt, water, or plant material that is infected.

The Minnesota DNR says that distemper is the "most important disease" causing raccoon mortality, but it does not affect humans or properly immunized pets.

Residents who encounter a sick raccoon should call Burnsville animal control at 952-894-3647.