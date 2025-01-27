Douglas: Welcome thaw for Minnesota this week

Temperatures thaw above 32 degrees Monday for the first time since Jan. 17, and we may hit 40 on Tuesday and again on Friday. Snow chances have evaporated for the upcoming weekend with moisture staying south (again), but long-range models are getting my hopes up for the end of next week, as the storm track edges northward. That’s still way out there and confidence levels are very low, but at some point it will snow again. Probably on Mother’s Day weekend. “Paul, you shouldn’t joke about that.” I know.