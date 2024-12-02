Edith, if I had my way it would be +30 degrees all winter long with a thick pile of unmeltable snow. Happy skiers, skater and hockey players — snowmobilers exchanging high-fives. But by law it would snow only at night, say between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., giving MnDOT ample time to clear snow for the morning rush hour. Ice would be permitted to form only on rinks, ponds and lakes. Winds would be so minimal local meteorologists might be embarrassed to reference windchill. A towering wall near Winnipeg would keep burps of bitter Canadian air north of our border. Alas, I never get my way. And man-made weather is the stuff of science fiction. For now.
Douglas: Upper 20s on Tuesday, with cold wind on Wednesday
Better chance of snow by Christmas?
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2024 at 11:31PM
Praedictix meteorologist Todd Nelson confirms that meteorological autumn was the warmest on record by nearly a full degree at MSP. Five of the six warmest falls have occurred since 2015.
Enjoy upper 20s Tuesday, because the next clipper arrives with a windy slap Wednesday: gusts from 30 to 50 mph.
ECMWF models predict milder than normal into Christmas with a better snow chance by mid-December.
A numbing Thursday likely to give way to a weekend thaw.