Douglas: Upper 20s on Tuesday, with cold wind on Wednesday

Edith, if I had my way it would be +30 degrees all winter long with a thick pile of unmeltable snow. Happy skiers, skater and hockey players — snowmobilers exchanging high-fives. But by law it would snow only at night, say between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., giving MnDOT ample time to clear snow for the morning rush hour. Ice would be permitted to form only on rinks, ponds and lakes. Winds would be so minimal local meteorologists might be embarrassed to reference windchill. A towering wall near Winnipeg would keep burps of bitter Canadian air north of our border. Alas, I never get my way. And man-made weather is the stuff of science fiction. For now.