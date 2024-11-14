I almost miss the political ads and yard signs. I must be standing too close to my Temu2000 Doppler. Which may be seeing more action next week as we slide into a wetter and colder weather pattern.
Douglas: The calm before the storm(s)
I see a series of storms next week, each one tugging increasingly colder air into the state as it passes.
First some good news: The Twin Cities metro is no longer in drought. MSP is still abnormally dry though, and severe drought lingers over northern and western counties of Minnesota. So there is that.
One thing I’ve discovered tracking weather for 50 years: Big outbreaks of colder air are usually preceded by snow. Not always, but much of the time.
Try to track down a heavier coat, because daytime highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Not exactly arctic. I see another rain/snow chance just in time for Thanksgiving. Color me shocked.
