Douglas: Rain midweek, 80s for the Fourth of July

“I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious” said Albert Einstein. Raw IQ is impressive, but curiosity and tenacity can win the day. Minnesota has about 110,000 teachers, and I want to thank every one of them. Parents, extended family and teachers fan the sparks of curiosity in our kids.
I had great science teachers in middle school and an 11th-grade AP English teacher who inspired me to write. I credit teachers, the Weather merit badge in Boy Scouts and a stalled tropical storm named Agnes in 1972 for the trajectory of my career. We got home from vacation and found our basement swamped with cold, muddy water. My brother and I stripped down to our underwear, using pingpong paddles to row a soggy sofa around until we could plug up the leak. I think I still have a little PTSD.
A sputtering warm front stalls nearby for midweek, squeezing out 1- to 2-inch rains over the metro by Thursday night; 2-4 inches in far southern counties. And Thursday should be the wettest day of the week.
Low 80s for the Fourth of July seems reasonable. No floods, please.