Douglas: Rain midweek, 80s for the Fourth of July

I had great science teachers in middle school and an 11th-grade AP English teacher who inspired me to write. I credit teachers, the Weather merit badge in Boy Scouts and a stalled tropical storm named Agnes in 1972 for the trajectory of my career. We got home from vacation and found our basement swamped with cold, muddy water. My brother and I stripped down to our underwear, using pingpong paddles to row a soggy sofa around until we could plug up the leak. I think I still have a little PTSD.