Douglas: Rain midweek, 80s for the Fourth of July

Thursday should be the wettest day of the week.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 24, 2025 at 7:29PM

“I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious” said Albert Einstein. Raw IQ is impressive, but curiosity and tenacity can win the day. Minnesota has about 110,000 teachers, and I want to thank every one of them. Parents, extended family and teachers fan the sparks of curiosity in our kids.

I had great science teachers in middle school and an 11th-grade AP English teacher who inspired me to write. I credit teachers, the Weather merit badge in Boy Scouts and a stalled tropical storm named Agnes in 1972 for the trajectory of my career. We got home from vacation and found our basement swamped with cold, muddy water. My brother and I stripped down to our underwear, using pingpong paddles to row a soggy sofa around until we could plug up the leak. I think I still have a little PTSD.

A sputtering warm front stalls nearby for midweek, squeezing out 1- to 2-inch rains over the metro by Thursday night; 2-4 inches in far southern counties. And Thursday should be the wettest day of the week.

Low 80s for the Fourth of July seems reasonable. No floods, please.

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience.

