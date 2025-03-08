Douglas: Spring forward into warmup (and maybe snow?)

We’re about a week and a half away from the official start of spring or the vernal equinox, but I am already getting spring fever. It’ll feel more like April over the next several days with highs approaching 60 degrees across parts of the state Sunday, Monday, and again Friday. Warning: Some Minnesotans may be spotted wearing shorts this week, but don’t be frightened. Who needs a spring break vacation in Florida when you can get a tan here?