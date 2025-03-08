Weather

Douglas: Spring forward into warmup (and maybe snow?)

60s this week, with hints of weekend storm

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 8, 2025 at 9:27PM

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

Welcome back to daylight saving time. According to the Energy Policy Act, we won’t return to standard time until the first weekend of November. Interestingly, our friends and neighbors in Arizona, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands don’t participate.

We’re about a week and a half away from the official start of spring or the vernal equinox, but I am already getting spring fever. It’ll feel more like April over the next several days with highs approaching 60 degrees across parts of the state Sunday, Monday, and again Friday. Warning: Some Minnesotans may be spotted wearing shorts this week, but don’t be frightened. Who needs a spring break vacation in Florida when you can get a tan here?

Weather models are still hinting at the potential of another large and intense spring storm in the Midwest next weekend. They have suggested rain, thunder, and even snow close to home. Stay tuned, it is still March.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

