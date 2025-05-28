Weather

Douglas: Stray showers give way to highs in the 80s

Early next week could see temps approaching 90 degrees.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 8:12PM

Our atmosphere is a wildly chaotic and self-correcting machine. There is a purpose for much of what is described as “bad weather.”

Hurricanes often relieve drought. They transport excess moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes — in essence, nature’s automatic pressure relief valves. Heavy snow insulates and protects tender plants below. High winds blow seeds and spores to new fields, creating new life.

I have a tougher time rationalizing mega-floods, which are increasing nationwide because of a wetter, climate-change-fueled climate. And tornadoes? They terrorize local communities when they do form, no higher purpose than to grab the limelight and satisfy tornado chasers.

Nothing terrifying in this forecast. A stray shower Thursday gives rise to 80s this weekend (very slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm along a Saturday warm front). By early next week temperatures may approach 90 degrees.

A wetter pattern returns next week: Another 1 to 2 inches or more of rain are possible over the next one to two weeks. No return to drought is in sight. Yet.

