Weather

Douglas: Storm potential for Friday fireworks

Expect hot sunshine Thursday and much of Friday, and a drop in humidity Sunday.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 2, 2025 at 9:26PM

We live in our bubbles, usually shuffling and shuttling from one enclosed, climate-controlled space to the next. We remember “weather” when it interferes with our commutes, outdoor plans and fireworks displays. No, there is no evidence fireworks that attract thunderstorms. It’s just that on the Fourth of July more of us are outside and more weather-aware. Especially when the sky overhead begins grumbling and leaking.

The weather news is mostly good: hot sunshine Thursday and much of Friday, comfortable blue sky and a drop in humidity Sunday. Thunderstorms on Friday evening are most likely west and southwest of the Twin Cities, but it may come right down to the wire for the metro. Have a Plan B in case Mother Nature is not in a cooperative mood.

Saturday will be suboptimal, with numerous showers and thunderstorms, statewide. If you have some flexibility, jam outdoor stuff into Sunday.

June saw 5- to 9-inch rains for central and southern Minnesota. Meteorologist Dr. Mark Seeley reports about 12 inches of rain at Canby and Litchfield, towns that had their wettest June on record.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Storm potential for Friday fireworks

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Expect hot sunshine Thursday and much of Friday, and a drop in humidity Sunday.

Weather

Douglas: Oh no, a sloppy, stormy Fourth of July weekend

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Warm week, with storms likely for holiday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas