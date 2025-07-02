Douglas: Storm potential for Friday fireworks

We live in our bubbles, usually shuffling and shuttling from one enclosed, climate-controlled space to the next. We remember “weather” when it interferes with our commutes, outdoor plans and fireworks displays. No, there is no evidence fireworks that attract thunderstorms. It’s just that on the Fourth of July more of us are outside and more weather-aware. Especially when the sky overhead begins grumbling and leaking.
The weather news is mostly good: hot sunshine Thursday and much of Friday, comfortable blue sky and a drop in humidity Sunday. Thunderstorms on Friday evening are most likely west and southwest of the Twin Cities, but it may come right down to the wire for the metro. Have a Plan B in case Mother Nature is not in a cooperative mood.
Saturday will be suboptimal, with numerous showers and thunderstorms, statewide. If you have some flexibility, jam outdoor stuff into Sunday.
June saw 5- to 9-inch rains for central and southern Minnesota. Meteorologist Dr. Mark Seeley reports about 12 inches of rain at Canby and Litchfield, towns that had their wettest June on record.