Douglas: Oh no, a sloppy, stormy Fourth of July weekend

Weather models are pretty good and getting better, but there is no way to know if a 5-mile-wide thunderhead will drift over your backyard at 10 p.m. two days from now. Cue hand-waving probabilities and disclaimers, because here’s the rub: Predict storms on the Fourth of July and it doesn’t rain, most people shrug, thankful for a merciful sky. But if you go out on a limb and predict NO RAIN, and it pours on local fireworks, people remember that the rest of their lives.
Thunderstorms complicated fireworks last year, the first measurable rain on July 4 at MSP since before 2000. Once again this year, Mother Nature will be in a mood. She may launch her own noisy display with a good chance of T-storms on Friday night. A few could even turn strong to severe.
If it’s any consolation (nope), Thursday and Friday look generally sunny, warm, sticky and lake/pool-worthy. Saturday and Sunday after the 4th? A stalled storm ignites showers and T-storms both days.
Hey, it’s a major holiday. Please lower your weather expectations.