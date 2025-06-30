Weather

Douglas: Warm week, with storms likely for holiday

Days ahead to be much more humid

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 8:52PM

Storms, given a choice, prefer to come on weekends and major holidays. Since the Fourth of July is Peak Summer with the most number of people outside boating and beaching and gawking at fireworks, Mother Nature has added incentive to conjure up a foul, thundery sky sputtering with groan-worthy possibilities.

2025 will be no exception with late-day and nighttime storms bubbling up, but I don’t want to bury the lede. Our weather will be nicer than expected Tuesday into much of Friday, with sunny days and a warming trend. Upper 80s to near 90 degrees on the 4th? Seriously muggy, too.

Storms Friday night and Saturday give way to a sunnier, drier Sunday for outdoor plans. Weather models keep us in the 80s to near 90 right into mid-July.

You know this already, but July is Minnesota’s hottest month of the year. Mid-July is often “peak heat,” coming roughly three weeks after the summer solstice.

Long-range models hint at hotter than normal weather here in July and August. I predict plenty of sweaty, dog-day afternoons ahead.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

