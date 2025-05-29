Weather

Douglas: Smoky haze part of weekend forecast

Next potential soaking won’t be until Tuesday.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 10:02PM

To paraphrase an old saying (sometimes attributed to Abraham Lincoln): You can please some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot please all of the people all of the time. That sounds about right. Especially when it comes to weather.

“Paul, where are the 80s you promised?” Some of us apparently miss stinking-hot weather. “Paul, keep it coming. We love the comfortable temperatures and low humidity!” has been a common refrain in recent days. I like the variety. I can live without 90s, and no prolonged heat is on tap anytime soon, just a string of 80s through Monday.

The forecast calls for smoke. The fires that ignited recently up in the Arrowhead were puny compared with blazes burning out of control across southern Canada. You know, upwind? Some of that smoke will leave skies hazy, with a few cherry-red sunsets over the weekend. But air quality may suffer.

I see dry weather into Monday with a potential soaking next Tuesday.

It’s been a perfect mix of sun and rain this spring.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Smoky haze part of weekend forecast

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Next potential soaking won’t be until Tuesday.

Weather

Douglas: Stray showers give way to highs in the 80s

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: The importance of NOAA weather balloons

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas