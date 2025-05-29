Douglas: Smoky haze part of weekend forecast

To paraphrase an old saying (sometimes attributed to Abraham Lincoln): You can please some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot please all of the people all of the time. That sounds about right. Especially when it comes to weather.
“Paul, where are the 80s you promised?” Some of us apparently miss stinking-hot weather. “Paul, keep it coming. We love the comfortable temperatures and low humidity!” has been a common refrain in recent days. I like the variety. I can live without 90s, and no prolonged heat is on tap anytime soon, just a string of 80s through Monday.
The forecast calls for smoke. The fires that ignited recently up in the Arrowhead were puny compared with blazes burning out of control across southern Canada. You know, upwind? Some of that smoke will leave skies hazy, with a few cherry-red sunsets over the weekend. But air quality may suffer.
I see dry weather into Monday with a potential soaking next Tuesday.
It’s been a perfect mix of sun and rain this spring.