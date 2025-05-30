Douglas: Periods of smoke, with highs in the 80s

Minnesota is directly downwind of massive wildfires that have forced more than 18,000 Canadians from their homes. According to CNN the fires have burned more than 1.56 million acres, 40% above the 10-year average for this point in the year. Climate Central says temperatures over Manitoba and Saskatchewan have been running 12-24 degrees warmer than average in late May, thanks to a nearly stationary bubble of unusually warm, dry air. The trends show a correlation between early Canadian heat and more wildfires. More symptoms of a warming planet.