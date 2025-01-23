Douglas: Snow today? A thaw is coming next week

An inconceivable amount of snow fell across parts of the Deep South earlier this week. Eight inches in New Orleans is the heaviest snowfall there in modern-day records and the city’s biggest amount in more than 100 years. It’s hard to comprehend that some locations saw more snow in one day than we’ve had all winter. Note that MSP is nearly 17 inches below normal for the season and St. Cloud is nearly 10 inches below normal. To date, MSP airport is off to its 16th-least snowy start to any winter season on record. Last year at this time, we were sitting at the ninth-least snowy start. My gut tells me that February and March will be quite a bit snowier than what we’ve seen so far. Either that or I ate some bad guacamole.