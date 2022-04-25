NASHVILLE — The Predators had overwhelmed the Wild all season long, routing their Central Division rival in three previous matchups.

But Kevin Fiala wasn't as dominant in any of those games as he is now.

His goal and assist helped the Wild to a 5-4 overtime win on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena that extended the team's point streak to 10 games with the team's fifth straight victory.

Fiala now has 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points during a 10-game point streak, a run he continued when the Wild needed a boost.

Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds to go in overtime after Nashville's Dante Fabbro delivered the equalizer at 14:20 of the third period. Joel Eriksson Ek's assist on Kulikov's goal was his third point of the game.

Earlier, while the Wild was trailing Nashville 3-2 after surrendering consecutive power play goals in the second, Fiala kickstarted the rally when he wove the puck to Eriksson Ek for the Wild's own power play tally with 1 minute, 33 seconds left in the period.

The goal was Eriksson Ek's second of the night and fourth over his last two games. He's up to 25 on the season, a career high.

Then just 1:10 later, Fiala flexed his finesse by eluding two Predators to cut into the slot and unleash a ferocious backhander by goaltender David Rittich.

As a result, he passed Marian Gaborik for the second-most points in a Wild season at 84. Only Kirill Kaprizov has more points on the Wild than Fiala. Kaprizov is at 102 after also assisting on Eriksson Ek's second goal. Fiala's 33 goals are tied with Ryan Hartman for second on the team.

This was also the fifth straight game Fiala has recorded multiple points, a tear that ties his career best and is one shy of matching the Wild record set earlier this season by Mats Zuccarello.

Matt Boldy's assist on Fiala's goal pushed his career-high point streak to nine games, a Wild record.

Overall, the Wild went 2-for-7, which was improvement after the team was 1-for-14 over the three earlier games vs. Nashville.

The team's first power play marker came 11:05 into the first on a fortuitous sequence since the rebound from a Nick Bjugstad shot was swiped into the net by the Predators' Mark Borowiecki.

But Nashville answered back with three seconds left in the period when Filip Forsberg pounced on a puck that hit off the post and was rolling in front of the goal line.

At 6:36 of the second, the Wild reclaimed the lead when Eriksson Ek's shot bounced off traffic and behind Rittich while Jake Middleton was sprawled in the crease.

The Predators challenged for goalie interference, but video review determined Nashville's Luke Kunin tripped Middleton, causing him to bump into Rittich. This is the first time in Eriksson Ek's career he has multiple goals in back-to-back games.

That failed challenge combined with an unsportsmanlike penalty by Rittich gave the Wild a two-minute 5-on-3 power play, but the team whiffed on the opportunity.

Cue a momentum swing in the Predators' favor.

After they were back to full strength, they received a power play and capitalized on a Matt Duchene shot at 10:40.

Just 2:58 later, Ryan Johansen buried a loose puck on another Nashville power play. The Predators ended up going 2-for-5.

Rittich totaled 42 saves, while Marc-Andre Fleury had 21.

Captain Jared Spurgeon didn't finish the game, exiting in the first period after getting hit along the boards by Forsberg.