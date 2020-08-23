For the first half of Sunday’s game with Atlanta at the IMG Academy the Lynx did almost everything right.

In the second half? Not so much.

Up 14 in the second quarter, up 11 at the half, the Lynx saw their three-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Atlanta, 78-75.

The Dream used a 28-11 run from the third quarter into the fourth to grab a five-point lead. The Lynx rallied to take back the lead. But Minnesota couldn’t hold it.

The Lynx dripped to 9-4. The Dream (3-11) broke a 10-game losing streak.

Monique Billings and Betnijah Laney each scored 16 points for the Dream. Blake Dietrick scored 13.

The Lynx were led by Napheesa Collier (18), Lexie Brown (17) and Crystal Dangerfield (14).

A 23-11 run over the last 7½ minutes of the third quarter erased an 11-point Lynx halftime lead. Williams’ baseline jumper with 17.5 seconds left in the quarter tied the game.

Atlanta kept it going early in the fourth, scoring the first five points to go up 62-57 on Courtney Williams’ three-pointer.

The Lynx responded with an 8-0 run – one that included a three-pointer by Rachel Banham, a three-point play by Dangerfield and Shenise Johnson’s put-back – to go up four.

But the Dream went on a 10-0 run to go up 71-65 on Laney’s layup with 4:50 left.

But Minnesota couldn’t get over the hump. Down four late, Dangerfield stole the ball, was fouled and hit two free throws with 18.9 seconds left to pull the Lynx within two.

With 16.6 second left Billings hit one of two free throws to put the Dream up three.

Out of a time out the Lynx could not get a good shot off; Dangerfield’s off-balance shot did not fall.

