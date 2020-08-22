With Sylvia Fowles again watching, injured, from the bench, the Lynx went small, again.

And young.

One of the surprises of the first half of the WNBA’s 22-game season being played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, since Fowles hurt her right calf the Lynx have been starting the youngest starting five in the league – 24.85 years of age and 1.8 seasons of experience, on average.

And youth was the difference again.

The Lynx withstood a fourth-quarter push from Phoenix, but held on for a 90-80 victory. Their third straight, it pushed the Lynx to 9-3 and kept them in a tie for second place in the WNBA. The Mercury (6-7) lost their third straight.

Four Lynx players scored in double-figures: Napheesa Collier (20), Damiris Dantas (19), Crystal Dangerfield (19) and Bridget Carleton (14).

The Mercury, which was playing without center Brittney Griner (personal reasons), were led by Bria Hartley (24), Skylar Diggins-Smith (21), Diana Taurasi (14) and Alanna Smith (13).

Up 11 with 6:14 left in the game after Mikiah Herbert Harrigan hit one of two free throws, the Lynx just kept struggling on offense and committing costly fouls on defense.

Hartley hit a three-pointer. And the lead was eight. Then, after a Lynx miss, Smith scored, was fouled and made the free throw with 5:16 left and it was a five-point game.

Dantas scored on a step-back. At the other end Diggins-Smith air-balled a three. Bit, after a Lynx turnover, Smith hit a three and it was a four-point game.

Dangerfield hit a free throw. Then she stole the ball, drove for a score, was fouled and hit the free throw with 3:`16 left and the lead was back to eight, and the Lynx were back in control.

Neither team played a lot of defense in a fast-paced first quarter in which both teams shot the ball well. But the Lynx came out of it with a 26-24 lead, getting an edge in both free throws and point off turnovers. Carleton scored six points with three assists in the quarter, in which the Lynx shot 50 percent overall ana made four of six three-pointers.

The Mercury lead by a point, 40-39, after Bria Hartley ended a quick 6-0 Phoenix run with a three-point play with 3:40 left in the half.

The rest of the quarter belonged to the Lynx, who ended it on a 13-2 run to take a 51-42 halftime lead.

It started with Collier’s free throw. Then Dangerfield hit two free throws. After a Phoenix miss Carleton hit her fourth three-pointer of the game.

The Lynx offense struggled in the third quarter – particularly in the second half of the quarter. Minnesota shot just 5-for-14. But the defense rose to the occasion, holding the Mercury to 5-for-13 shooting.

The Lynx had a brief 13-point lead and were up 12 when Collier hit a three-pointer with 1:09 left. Then turnovers and fouls allowed to trip that lead to nine. But, with the clock winding down at the end of the quarter, Odyssey Sims used a nice crossover to get into the lane and score to put the Lynx up 69-58 entering the fourth quarter.

The Star Tribune is not traveling to Florida for NBA and Lynx coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.