Director Erin Lee Carr came home to profile ‘Killer Grandma,’ one of MN’s most unlikely murderers

A: When I was growing up, I listened to almost every Terry Gross interview that existed. As an adult, I diagrammed them so I could see where she goes for the jugular. When does she ask the really emotional question? I also grew up around my dad who was a famous interviewer. I think of it as a mental chess match. It’s about moving the pieces around with a combination of natural instincts and tons and tons of research. I do a decision tree. “OK, if she’s really, really upset, I’ll go this way.” I once interviewed Peter Madsen, the psychopath who beheaded a journalist on a submarine. You’ve got to take it seriously because if you miss an opportunity, there won’t be another one. It’s really high-stakes poker.