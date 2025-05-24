Diggins and 24 points and franchise record-tying 14 assists as Storm edge Mercury 77-70

SEATTLE — Skylar Diggins had 24 points and a career-high 14 assists, and the Seattle Storm scored the last seven points to beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-70 on Friday night.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points for Seattle, which avenged a season-opening 81-59 blowout in Phoenix last Saturday when the Storm had their lowest scoring game in four seasons.
Gabby Williams added 11 points for Storm (2-1) in their home opener. Diggins' assists tied Sue Bird's franchise record.
Alyssa Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mercury (2-1) to pass Rebekkah Brunson for 10th on the WNBA's all-time list with her 82nd double-double. Satou Sabally added 15 points and rookie Monique Akoa Makani scored a career-high 14.
Akoa Makani had a layup and back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 70 with 4:46 to play but the Mercury suffered their second dry spell of the second half, missing their last six shots — with Diggins and Ogwumike both getting blocks at the basket — with two turnovers.
Diggins hit a jumper for the lead and then Ogwumike made a pair of layups, t he first on Diggins' last assist, for a 76-70 lead before Diggins added a free throw to make it a three-possession game with 28 seconds remaining.
Phoenix was up 61-54 late in the third quarter but did not make a field goal for eight minutes, going 0 for 10, and the Storm scored 12 straight points. But Seattle only led 67-62 with Akoa Makani's layup ended the drought.
There were seven ties and eight lead changes and the big lead for both teams was seven points.