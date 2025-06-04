Health Care

Witty surrendering stock-based pay in connection with retirement from UnitedHealth Group

Eden Prairie-based health care giant did not comment on the decision by the former CEO, who stepped down from the top job last month.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 1:22PM
Andrew Witty, shown testifying in front of the Senate Finance Committee in 2024, has surrendered stock-based pay as he retires from UnitedHealth after stepping down last month as CEO. (Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press)

Andrew Witty, the UnitedHealth Group chief executive who stepped down last month amid financial missteps and a plummeting stock price, is retiring from the Eden Prairie-based health care company.

Witty was named senior adviser to UnitedHealth in May when the company announced the return of long-time Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley as CEO.

UnitedHealth did not comment on the retirement of Witty, 60, or specify when he would be leaving.

The company referenced the move in a regulatory filing Wednesday morning about a recent decision by a board committee to cancel certain performance-based restricted stock units that Witty was granted earlier this year.

“Mr. Witty agreed to the cancellation in connection with his retirement,” the company said in the filing.

During the company’s annual meeting this week, Hemsley apologized to shareholders for the recent financial performance at UnitedHealth Group, which has been rocked by unexpected medical costs in its Medicare Advantage business and related problems in its Optum Health network of clinics.

UnitedHealth runs UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation’s largest health insurer, and Optum, which sells a variety of health care services.

Hemsley also pledged to conduct outside reviews of the company’s risk adjustment practices, which have been at the center of controversy for years, plus other issues that have brought scrutiny to the company.

The returning CEO was not specific about what exactly the company would review, beyond outlining the general topics of risk coding, managed care practices and pharmacy services.

“Applying the best technology resources available, we will continue to strengthen and advance our existing audit compliance with these practices on a continuous basis and repeat the independent review process to update our practices and reaffirm our compliance annually,” Hemsley said. “We will be publicly transparent with these review processes to all stakeholders, so you can have the same confidence we have with this work."

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

See Moreicon

