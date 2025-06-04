Witty surrendering stock-based pay in connection with retirement from UnitedHealth Group

Andrew Witty, the UnitedHealth Group chief executive who stepped down last month amid financial missteps and a plummeting stock price, is retiring from the Eden Prairie-based health care company.
Witty was named senior adviser to UnitedHealth in May when the company announced the return of long-time Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley as CEO.
UnitedHealth did not comment on the retirement of Witty, 60, or specify when he would be leaving.
The company referenced the move in a regulatory filing Wednesday morning about a recent decision by a board committee to cancel certain performance-based restricted stock units that Witty was granted earlier this year.
“Mr. Witty agreed to the cancellation in connection with his retirement,” the company said in the filing.
During the company’s annual meeting this week, Hemsley apologized to shareholders for the recent financial performance at UnitedHealth Group, which has been rocked by unexpected medical costs in its Medicare Advantage business and related problems in its Optum Health network of clinics.
UnitedHealth runs UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation’s largest health insurer, and Optum, which sells a variety of health care services.
Hemsley also pledged to conduct outside reviews of the company’s risk adjustment practices, which have been at the center of controversy for years, plus other issues that have brought scrutiny to the company.