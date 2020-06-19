Democratic leaders in the Legislature on Friday openly pleaded with Republicans to stay an the Capitol and work out a deal on police reform that has eluded them over a weeklong special session.

Republicans who control the state Senate have signaled that they plan to adjourn Friday night or early Saturday, with or without agreement on new law enforcement initiatives.

"If we could just stay a few more days, we could get some amazing things done," said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park.

Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL House majority have pressed for a series of far-reaching police accountability measures in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police. Senate Republicans passed a more modest package earlier this week with bipartisan support. But some Democrats say the GOP measures don't go far enough.

Hortman said Friday that Senate Republicans have gone "radio silent" even though, she said, Democratic lawmakers are eager to negotiate on the police bills.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, was scheduled to update reporters later Friday afternoon. He has argued that the Senate police reforms "match up" with many of the proposals put forward by House Democrats. He also charged that new DFL spending proposals attached to a COVID aid bill go beyond a deal struck earlier by legislative leaders. "A deal is a deal," Gazelka tweeted Friday.

Lawmakers also have left unsettled a plan to distribute some $841 million in federal COVID aid to communities around the state. Also hanging in the balance are a major bonding bill to fund public works projects and an special aid package for Twin Cities businesses damaged by civil unrest following Floyd's death.

The House passed a $300 million package to help those businesses in a 74-53 vote. A different Senate proposal creating a "protest response fund" did not get a hearing during the special session.

"Many people are depending on us. They are waiting on us," bill sponsor Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, said. "This comprehensive package sends the right message, creates that opportunity, builds an economic system that we can all rely on."

House Republicans said more deliberation is needed. They cited concerns about a metro tax to support redevelopment, use of eminent domain and the creation of an unelected board to guide rebuilding efforts.

Hortman suggested that Republicans decided to "take it to the next election" instead of earnestly seeking compromise with Democrats. Republicans have accused Democrats of taking a "take it or leave it" approach in negotiations.

The special session was triggered by Walz's extension of emergency powers to respond to the pandemic. Republicans pushed last week to end his authority, but that move was blocked by House Democrats.

Another extension in July could bring lawmakers back to St. Paul for yet another special session.

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.