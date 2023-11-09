A high-ranking Democratic state senator announced Thursday she will run for the Minnesota congressional seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who's running for president.

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Kelly Morrison, who's a practicing OB-GYN, helped lead state legislative efforts to protect abortion rights for both Minnesotans and people who travel here to get the procedure. Now, the Democrat from Deephaven said she's ready to take that fight to the Republican-controlled U.S. House.

"We just saw the Republican majority unanimously elect a man as their speaker who wants to ban abortion nationwide," Morrison said in an interview. "I think maybe now more than ever, we need the voice of a pro-choice OB-GYN in the United States Congress."

Morrison joins Democratic National Committee member Ron Harris in vying for Phillips' seat. Phillips, a Democrat, is mounting a longshot primary challenge against President Joe Biden and hasn't said if he will run for re-election to his House seat should his insurgent presidential campaign fail.

If Phillips does seek re-election to the House, he likely will face more pushback than he has previously. Phillips' primary campaign against Biden has angered some Democrats locally and nationwide.

Morrison said Phillips is a good friend of hers but that she strongly supports Biden, calling him a "transformational president." Asked whether she would stay in the race if Phillips runs for re-election, Morrison said "I'm not really thinking about hypotheticals right now."

"I'm really just focused on the Third [District] and making sure we have the best representation possible," she said. "I don't think we can wait."

Morrison's campaign has notched some notable early endorsements from former DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, Democratic state Sen. Alice Mann and Sarah Stoesz, former president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

"From investing in our infrastructure to lowering everyday costs for families, Kelly knows how to get things done that make a difference in people's lives," Dayton said in a statement provided by Morrison's campaign.

Stoesz said she thinks Morrison would bring a physician's expertise on reproductive rights that Congress is missing. Morrison would be the only pro-choice OB-GYN in Congress if elected, according to her campaign.

"She is not an ideologue. She is a data-driven doctor who understands what reproductive health is and isn't, based on being a physician," said Stoesz, who's known Morrison for years. "And for that reason, she's able to bring leadership and focused perspective to the debates that no one else is able to bring."

Morrison has served in the Minnesota Legislature since 2019, spending her first few years in the House before being elected to the Senate last year. She said she's helped pass more than 80 bills, including legislation aimed at lowering prescription drug costs and holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for price hikes.

A physician who's practiced in Minnesota for more than two decades, Morrison has continued her OB-GYN work part-time while serving in the Legislature. She said she might take a leave of absence from that work if elected to Congress due to the more demanding schedule.

Morrison said she would fight in Congress to protect abortion rights, make prescription drugs more affordable, expand criminal background checks for gun purchases, combat climate change and help military veterans, among other priorities.

Her husband, John Willoughby, was a U.S. Army Ranger and comes from a family of military veterans, she said.

"Veterans are near and dear to my heart, and we owe them for the sacrifices they've made for us," Morrison said.

She added that she'd be interested in serving on congressional committees overseeing veterans issues or health and human services.

Morrison and her husband have three children and two dogs they rescued. The couple recently became empty nesters, giving Morrison "the bandwidth to take on the busy schedule that Congress demands," she said.

If her campaign for Congress isn't successful, Morrison said she will continue to serve in the Minnesota Legislature. Her state Senate seat isn't up for re-election until 2026.

"I would love to continue to serve my area in Minnesota and the state Legislature if I don't have the honor of serving in Congress," Morrison said.