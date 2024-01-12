More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Talent, and with it expectations, runs deep in Minnetonka girls basketball
The Skippers are propelled by Gophers signee Tori McKinney, Team USA player Aaliyah Crump and speedy sophomore Lanelle Wright.
Vikings
Fifty years later, Foreman still sees versions of himself in the NFL
Vikings star running back Chuck Foreman is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he started the evolution of pass-catching backs in 1973.
Souhan: Rodgers should go on a long walk to the end of the Earth
And ESPN's Pat McAfee is proving himself just as worthless, after the two combined again to spread lies over the air. Time to change the channel.
Vikings mailbag: Draft trades? Cap space? Best value in 2023?
Readers want to know what it would take for the Vikings to move up in the draft and just how much cap space they have to make offseason moves.