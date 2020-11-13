missing pig

In 2014, the Gophers crushed Iowa 51-14 behind three touchdowns from Maxx Williams. Since then, the Hawkeyes have taken Floyd home five times. Here’s a closer look at those games:

2015: Leshun Daniels Jr. rushed for three touchdowns, as Iowa improved to 10-0 with a stirring 40-35 victory under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.

2016: Akrum Wadley’s 54-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run was the difference in Iowa’s 14-7 victory over Tracy Claeys’ Gophers.

2017: P.J. Fleck’s first game in this rivalry was winnable, but Minnesota’s offense fell flat in a 17-10 loss at Iowa City.

2018: Nate Stanley passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns in Iowa’s 48-31 victory at TCF Bank Stadium.

2019: The 9-0 Gophers fell behind by two touchdowns early in Iowa City, and the Hawkeyes pass rush held on for a 23-19 victory.