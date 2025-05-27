Despite the 'constant noise' surrounding Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph happy to be back in Pittsburgh

It makes for a challenging work environment, though one that Rudolph might be uniquely qualified to navigate. The Steelers drafted him in 2018, only to have veteran Ben Roethlisberger keep him at arm's length. Rudolph got an extended look in 2019 when Roethlisberger was injured, only to be benched for undrafted rookie free agent Devlin ''Duck'' Hodges. The former Oklahoma State star was promised a chance to compete for the starting job in 2022 after Roethlisberger retired, only to serve as the third wheel behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.