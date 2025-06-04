Cretin-Derham Hall baseball team returns to the peak of the Minnesota Top 25

Cretin-Derham Hall is back in familiar territory, at No. 1.
The Raiders return to the top spot in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings following the upsets of No. 1 seeds in section play. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-4), which has advanced to the Class 4A, Section 4 championship, climbs from No. 4 to No. 1.
Two other teams that have reached section finals, Farmington (18-5) and Andover (18-5), are in the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. Andover avenged a regular-season loss to previous No. 1 Blaine in Section 7.
Blaine (20-3) falls to No. 4 as it tries to make its way back to the finals from the elimination bracket.
Two other perennial powers are trying to follow the same route as the Bengals. They are Suburban East Conference champion Mounds View (17-6), ranked fifth, and Lake Conference champion Wayzata (17-6), ranked sixth.
Class 3A Mankato East (19-3) climbs one spot to No. 8. The Cougars are riding a 10-game winning streak.
The Minnesota Top 25
Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-4) Last week: No. 4