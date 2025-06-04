High Schools

Cretin-Derham Hall baseball team returns to the peak of the Minnesota Top 25

The Raiders have safely reached the section finals, as have No. 2 Farmington and No. 3 Andover. Others landed in elimination brackets.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 10:00AM
No. 1-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall's coach Buzz Hannahan in 2023. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cretin-Derham Hall is back in familiar territory, at No. 1.

The Raiders return to the top spot in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings following the upsets of No. 1 seeds in section play. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-4), which has advanced to the Class 4A, Section 4 championship, climbs from No. 4 to No. 1.

Two other teams that have reached section finals, Farmington (18-5) and Andover (18-5), are in the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. Andover avenged a regular-season loss to previous No. 1 Blaine in Section 7.

Blaine (20-3) falls to No. 4 as it tries to make its way back to the finals from the elimination bracket.

Two other perennial powers are trying to follow the same route as the Bengals. They are Suburban East Conference champion Mounds View (17-6), ranked fifth, and Lake Conference champion Wayzata (17-6), ranked sixth.

Class 3A Mankato East (19-3) climbs one spot to No. 8. The Cougars are riding a 10-game winning streak.

The Minnesota Top 25

Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-4) Last week: No. 4

2. Farmington (18-5): Last week: No. 6

3. Andover (18-5) Last week: No. 9

4. Blaine (20-3) Last week: No. 1

5. Mounds View (17-6) Last week: No. 3

6. Wayzata (17-6) Last week: No. 5

7. Mankato East (19-3, 3A) Last week: No. 8

8. St. Michael-Albertville (16-5) Last week: No. 10

9. White Bear Lake (16-7) Last week: No. 12

10. Stillwater (16-8) Last week: No. 11

11. Minnetonka (14-9) Last week: unranked

12. Prior Lake (16-7) Last week: No. 7

13. Shakopee (18-5) Last week: No. 2

14. Perham (19-1, 2A) Last week: No. 14

15. St. Cloud Cathedral (21-1, 2A) Last week: No. 15

16. Chanhassen (16-7) Last week: No. 22

17. Duluth Marshall (19-2, 2A) Last week: No. 17

18. Esko (20-2, 2A) Last week: No. 18

19. Chaska (15-8) Last week: No. 16

20. Mankato West (15-5, 3A) Last week: No. 24

21. Totino-Grace (16-7, 3A) Last week: No. 13

22. Rockford (18-4, 2A) Last week: No. 19

23. Edina (16-7) Last week: unranked

24. Little Falls (17-6, 3A) Last week: unranked

25. Champlin Park (15-7) Last week: unranked

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

