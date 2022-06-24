An overnight deluge in central Minnesota soaked the region, dropping large hail and producing wind gusts of 55 mph in some areas.

The storm dropped 4.44 inches of rain at St. Cloud State University, according to SCSU meteorology professor Bob Weisman. That's the second-highest amount since daily rainfall observations began in 1991; the record is 4.48 inches on Sept. 5-6 in 2002.

The highest reported totals from the region, which are measured by rain gauges and not radar, ranged from 4-6 inches, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Taggart.

"That was basically from St. Cloud to Sartell, Sauk Rapids and St. Joseph — that general area," he said.

Radar estimates showed 5 to 7 inches of rain in areas near Randall — about 10 miles northwest of Little Falls and 45 miles northwest of St. Cloud — where the heavy rain completely washed out the northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy 10. Flooding also closed roads near Brainerd.

Hwy 10 between Cushing and Randall was still closed as of 10 a.m. Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said emergency personnel are checking on residents in Randall due to the high water. Taggart said about 30 individuals near Little Elk River in Randall were evacuated due to water levels.

The National Weather Service listed the heaviest period of rain falling between about 1 a.m.-2 a.m., when the St. Cloud Regional Airport reported 1.18 inches of rain.

Some streets in St. Cloud flooded overnight as storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour. The storm also knocked out power to several homes in the region.

Temperatures Friday in St. Cloud are expected to reach the low 90s, with showers or thunderstorms possible later in the day.