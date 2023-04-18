Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Nick Morales used to view Delta Sky Clubs as an oasis that provides free food and drink along with a quieter, more plush atmosphere away from the hustle of the airport.

"In the old days, it was getting away from the chaos around the gates," said Morales, 54, who travels for his jobs in IT and at Ironman competitions. "But now, you have chaos at the clubs. So it's a wash."

Frequent fliers formerly flocked to the two Delta Sky Clubs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. But increasing access to them via credit cards, memberships and day passes led to frustration from travelers queuing to enter, then struggling to find seats.

The Atlanta-based carrier will open Wednesday a third 21,000-square-foot Delta Sky Club on Concourse G at MSP, one of its largest hubs. The aim is to improve capacity and boost the premium experience after several policy changes earlier this year limited entry.

"We have right-sized the business in Minneapolis," said Claude Roussel, Delta Sky Club managing director.

The new club is twice the size of its main mall lounge. Delta's three MSP clubs now total 900 seats.

Kyle Potter, executive editor of Thrifty Traveler, calls the long lines he's witnessed outside Delta Sky Clubs in the past year "an American Express problem."

"Delta and American Express have an incredibly lucrative relationship," he said. "It generates billions and billions of dollars a year for Delta."

During the pandemic, American Express drummed up hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of travelers to open cards with club access, Potter said. On top of that, many other American Express cardholders are also also allowed access to Delta Sky Clubs, unlike the more restrictive policies of other airline clubs.

"Starting about this time last year, when travel started to ramp back up and people started flying again, Delta had a problem on its hands because all of a sudden, it had far more travelers who could get into those lounges than Delta had square footage to accommodate them," Potter said.

After a record number of visits last year — Delta declined to disclose the specific number — the airline announced several access policy changes earlier this year.

For instance, only Delta SkyMiles members with Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver Medallion status can purchase annual club memberships now instead of everyone. Fees also increased for membership and companion guests. An annual individual membership went from $545 or 54,500 miles to $695 or 69,500 miles.

Among other changes, passengers flying internationally with Diamond, Platinum, or Gold Medallion status are still permitted entry to the club but only if flying in Delta Premium Select or in Delta One, unless they have access through a different entry method, like credit card perks. Holders of certain Delta American Express cards — including some with annual fees less than the price of a yearly membership — have access to the lounges.

The changes helped a little, MSP travelers say. John Wetter recalls seeing 40 people in line at the main mall club on one visit last year.

"I knew trying to get through that queue and into the club wasn't going to be a good use of time," said Wetter, 44, who travels for his job in IT.

Stone Arch brewery, downstairs from MSP's main mall club, has lured customers from the lines.

"There have been several times you see a big long line, and eventually they look at our restaurant and say, 'Well, there's a bar right there,'" said Michelle Ranum, chief marketing and brands officer at Stone Arch operator Aero Service Group in St. Louis Park.

Delta is further investing in capacity with eight club openings and expansions planned for 2023. The carrier also added trackers to the Fly Delta App that give real-time occupancy levels, ranging from "not busy" to "extremely busy."

The new Sky Club, one of six MSP lounges, includes a full buffet of charcuterie, mini sandwiches, salads, snacks and desserts. Two long bars, three soundproof booths, three check-in kiosks and locally-produced artwork are other perks. One of the biggest draws might be the largest Sky Club deck in the country.

Aviation enthusiast Wetter — who visited the new Sky Club at Los Angeles International Airport a few months ago — is looking forward to the sweeping views of planes taking off and landing.

"If it's like the LAX lounge they opened last year, I'm stoked," Wetter said. "That'll be an amazing addition to the airport."