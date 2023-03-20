Japan fully re-opened its borders last fall. Now Delta Air Lines will begin shuttling travelers to the country's capital once again from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Atlanta-based carrier will make a major move Saturday toward fully restored operations at MSP, resuming daily nonstop flights to Tokyo's Haneda International Airport.

The first flight from MSP to Tokyo will depart this weekend on Delta's new Airbus 330-900neo aircraft. Sunday will see the first flight arriving from Tokyo to MSP. These will be the first flights directly between the two countries since the pandemic grounded international travel. In fact, this was one of the first MSP routes canceled in early 2020 because of COVID-19.

Upon arrival at Haneda airport, travelers will now find a Delta Sky Club, opened last year as the only U.S. airline lounge. Delta, the dominant carrier at MSP, also offers service between Tokyo Haneda and Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta and Detroit.

Delta's chief executive Ed Bastian said last year he expected to see full service restored at MSP by this summer.

Service to Asia has been slow to resume because of strict pandemic shutdowns there. Delta's service to Seoul from Minneapolis-St. Paul restarted just last fall.

The MSP to Tokyo service has a long history. The former Northwest Orient launched it in 1947 as the nation's first commercial air service to Japan. The advent of this route prompted the addition of "International" to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's name. Delta later acquired what became known as Northwest Airlines in a 2008 merger.

A significant change came in early 2020 when Delta stopped flying to Tokyo's Narita International Airport, which for 30 years was the main Asian hub of Minnesota-based Northwest Airlines.

Delta started breaking apart the Narita-based hub in 2016 because it lacked a partner carrier in Japan and saw rising demand for flights between the U.S. and other places in Asia.

In the period leading up to the pandemic, Delta gradually reshaped its transpacific routes with more nonstops from U.S. cities to South Korea and China. It added direct flights between MSP and Seoul. And it built a deeper partnership with Korean Air for its passengers starting in the U.S. to connect through Seoul to other Asian destinations.

Delta is MSP's largest global carrier, offering nonstop service to 11 international destinations, including Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Seoul, Cancun, Mexico City, Montréal, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.