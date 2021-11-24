Introduction: It's an all-defense edition of Daily Delivery as host Michael Rand notes the impact of Minnehaha product and current Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren in Tuesday's 83-63 win over UCLA in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown. And the Gophers men's basketball team is carving out a defensive identity early this season, starting 4-0 thanks to its ability to limit teams from the three-point line.

5:00: Gophers football defensive end Boye Mafe joins the show to help set up Saturday's huge rivalry game against Wisconsin that could determine the Big Ten West champion. Mafe explains how P.J. Fleck keeps the team focused on a single-game mentality and looks back on a career playing in his home state.

10:00: Wolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at the team's recent four-game winning streak, which has been fueled by defense. The Wolves have the seventh-best defensive-rating in the NBA and the No. 1 defensive rating over the past five games, thanks in large part to being very good defending three-pointers. Can they keep it up against a tougher slate of opponents, including old friend Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Wednesday?

29:00: Winning a playoff game without taking a single shot on goal? It happened in Major League Soccer on Tuesday.

