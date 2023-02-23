More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Sports
National pickleball tournament will go on despite storm
Nearly 1,000 professional and amateur pickleball players will compete at the Vulcan Indoor National Championships this week in Lakeville.
www.startribune.com
Sports
US women win SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 victory over Brazil
Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the United States defeated Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year.
Stage & Arts
For Grammy winner Ann Nesby, 'Tina' is a homecoming
Ex-Sounds of Blackness lead singer looking forward to time with family, especially daughter Jamecia Bennett.
Sports
Neal + Rand: Does Towns return, Buxton stay healthy, Cousins stay around?
Lots of the big questions in Twin Cities sports get talked out when columnist La Velle E. Neal III and Michael Rand talk them out on the podcast. Plus, a path for one Vikings player to stay with the team.