Mississippi grind

“P-Valley,” like “Hustlers,” may be set in a strip club, but it’s much rawer and a lot less fun than that feature film. The dancers in this Mississippi Delta joint are too busy paying utility bills to throw penthouse parties. Jennifer Lopez has nothing on Brandee Evans, whose character works the pole like it’s an Olympic event. Every episode was directed by women, including Kimberly Peirce (“Boys Don’t Cry”) and Tamra Davis (“Billy Madison”), which keeps the series from sinking into soft-core porn territory.

7 p.m. Sunday, Starz

Child’s play

Stage moms aren’t the only terror in “Showbiz Kids,” a documentary in which former child stars look back at their early careers with anything but candy-coated memories. Todd Bridges, Milla Jovovich and Evan Rachel Wood are among the “survivors” who share stories so painful you might think twice before getting your kid an agent.

8 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

Ross’ evil twin

Of all the “Friends” veterans, David Schwimmer has done the best job of keeping off the radar. You realize what a shame that is while watching “Intelligence,” one of several programs premiering this week on the new streaming service Peacock. Schwimmer has a ball playing Jerry, a pompous NSA expert reassigned to a cybercrime unit in England. “We can learn a lot from each other, especially from me,” Jerry says as a way of introduction. He’s about as far away from Ross as you can get — and that’s what makes the show such smart fun.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Peacock

Parental guidance

“United We Fall” is yet another network sitcom in which a chubby dude (Will Sasso) is married to physically fit hottie (Christina Vidal). If you can get over this tired bit of casting, the show delivers its fair share of laughs, most of which hinge on the couple flailing and failing as the parents of two young girls. Jane Curtin, who plays Sasso’s mother, offers up choice quips from the living room couch.

7 p.m. Wednesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Horror show

In the category of reality-competition series, “Killer Camp” has a real shot at getting the trophy for Most Insipid Effort. Viewers are expected to believe that 11 contestants were “tricked” onto a show that would feature a gruesome elimination process, one involving a Jason clone stalking the set. The only real scare: the creepy leers from comedian/camp counselor Bobby Mair, who’s more drunken heckler than host.

7 p.m. Thursday, WUCW, Ch. 23