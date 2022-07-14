David Fong's, the eye-catching Chinese America restaurant at 9329 Lyndale Avenue S. in Bloomington, is closing at the end of August.

Second-generation owner Edward Fong, son of original owners David and Helen Fong, has made the decision to shutter the family business. Locations in Savage and Prior Lake owned by other Fong siblings will continue to operate.

"We've had an amazing run with David Fong's, and have proudly carried my parents' dream and legacy forward all these years," said Edward Fong in a statement.

Second-generation owner Ed Fong has made the decision to take a much-deserved retirement.

David Fong immigrated to Minnesota from China as a child, eventually working in his parents' restaurant in north Minneapolis. In 1958, David and Helen Fong branched out with their own restaurant, a modest Chinese takeout place. As it grew in popularity, the restaurant moved to its current location and opened with full service in 1966.

For many, walking inside David Fong's felt like entering a Wayback machine — back to the days when red and black lacquer decor mixed with 1960s Las Vegas flash — twinkling lights glittering along the walls, mesmerizing fish tanks and seemingly endless embellishments.

The menu was filled with family recipes and crowd pleasers, such as fried rice and Fong's chow mein. The bar has been popular local spot, with punch bowl drinks such as the classic Zombie.

The family legacy won't be lost with the closing of David Fong's. There will still be Fong's Restaurant, Bar, and Event Center in Prior Lake and D. Fong's Chinese Cuisine in Savage.

But it is the end of an era in Bloomington and the loss of an iconic Chinese restaurant with distinctive architecture.

"My wife Blanche and I look forward to spending time with our grandchildren," said Ed Fong. "David Fong's will always be part of our history and family, and we are so grateful for the support of our community, diners, friends, and neighbors over all these years."