Daunte Wright's girlfriend, who was a passenger in the car he was driving when he was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer in 2021, will receive $350,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed against the city.

In a unanimous vote, the City Council approved a resolution Monday to pay Alayna Albrecht-Payton $130,000. Another $220,000 will come from the League of Minnesota Cities insurance trust.

"We find this to be a fair settlement," said Bob Bennett, an attorney representing Albrecht-Payton.

The settlement calls for Albrecht-Payton to drop any further claims against the city, former officer Kimberly Potter, police and other parties named in the lawsuit filed in July in Hennepin County District Court.

"The City Council determines it is in the best interests of the public and the city's taxpayers to approve the release of the settlement funds and bring an end to the litigation," the resolution read.

The council passed the resolution as part of its consent agenda, which is typically a series of non-controversial items passed with a single vote.

Albrecht-Payton sued for injuries she sustained resulting from "defendant Kimberly Potter's negligent conduct," the lawsuit said.

Albrecht-Payton was in the front passenger seat when Potter shot Wright at point-blank range, subsequently causing him to lose control of his car and crash. Potter said she had mistaken the firearm for a Taser.

Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Wright's death in late 2021 and sentenced to two years in prison.

Albrecht-Payton sustained multiple injuries in the crash, including facial lacerations, swelling and a concussion. According to the lawsuit, she underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw five days later.

"Despite her own injuries, Alayna spent the final moments of Daunte's life desperately trying to save him as he gasped for air," the suit read. "Alayna replays this image every day in her head."

Along with physical injuries, Albrecht-Payton experienced psychological injuries and emotional distress from watching Wright die in front of her, the suit continued.

"The bodily and mental harm that Alayna has suffered and continues to suffer are a direct and foreseeable consequence of Potter's negligent conduct," the lawsuit said.

The council resolution directs new Mayor April Graves, along with the city manager and city attorney, to take any steps and actions necessary to facilitate the settlement.

Last year, Brooklyn Center reached a $3.25 million settlement agreement with Wright's family and agreed to change its policies and police officer training related to certain traffic stops.