A Dassel man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Howard Lake Tuesday morning, and Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.
The man who died was identified as Toby Jo Birr, 49.
Officers responded at around 7:30 a.m. to the crash on Highway 12 near Keats Avenue Southwest. A Ford Taurus, driven by Birr, and a Ford box truck were both traveling east on Highway 12 when they collided near Keats Avenue, according to the online incident report.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash, and alcohol was not involved, State Patrol added in the report. The crash is still under investigation.
