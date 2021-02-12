D'Angelo Russell was already ruled out of tonight's game against Charlotte because of left leg soreness but it appears the Timberwolves guard will be out for Sunday's game against Toronto in Florida as well.

Russell did not make the trip for this two-game road swing, coach Ryan Saunders said at shootaround Friday.

"He'scontinuing to progress and I don't have other information other than they're just continuing to evaluate him," Saunders said.

Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have still only played five games together since Russell came to Minnesota.

Jarrett Culver was ruled out because of the left ankle sprain that has kept him out since Jan. 25 but Saunders said Culver did make the trip.

The Wolves play the Raptors in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, with the Raptors playing their home games there this season because of coronavirus restrictions in Canada forcing them to play out of the country.