ESPN front office expert Bobby Marks joins Michael Rand for a breakdown of the Timberwolves' roster — and what moves we might expect going into the trade deadline next month. Marks says there are reasons for optimism with the Wolves' young players but also says that just about anyone on the roster outside of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards should cause Wolves President Gersson Rosas to at least listen to a trade offer.

Later on the show, Gophers freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. joins Rand to talk about the unique family history he shares with coach Richard Pitino and how he manages to avoid Twitter.

Plus: If the Twins are done with their "heavy lifting," is it enough?

