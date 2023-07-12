Whatever momentum the Lynx built during a five-game winning streak disappeared as the WNBA enters its All-Star break.

The Lynx, holding its annual camp day in front of a phalanx of young, screaming fans, were routed 107-67 by a Dallas Wings on Wednesday at Target Center.

Dallas has won three straight and five of six.

The loss came on the heels of Minnesota's 24-point beatdown by league-leading Las Vegas.

In consecutive home losses the Lynx (9-11) have allowed 220 points, with back-to-back opponents scoring more than 100 points for just the second time in franchise history and the first time since 2007.

After allowing Las Vegas to shoot 52.5 percent while scoring 113 points — the most given up by a Lynx team in regulation — the Lynx saw the Wings (11-9) make 41 of 79 shots (51.9 percent).

Dallas scored 52 points in the paint, turned 15 Lynx turnovers into 25 points and scored 14 second-chance points.

Four of five Wings starters were in double figures, led by Natasha Howard (28), Arike Ogunbowale (18 with 11 assists), Teaira McCowan (19) and Satou Sabally (19); Dallas coach Latricia Trammell elected to play the majority of her starters until there were fewer than five minutes left in the game.

The Lynx were led by Napheesa Collier, who scored 11 before sitting for good with more than half of the third quarter remaining. Kayla McBride had 10. McBride did not register a rebound or an assist, and rookie Diamond Miller had just two rebounds.