Royalston Square, a new event center opening in the North Loop this fall, is promising to bring some Las Vegas technological flair to Minneapolis.

Entourage Events Group, based in Minneapolis, said Thursday it is developing the project and compares the immersive environments and interactive experiences it will offer to the Sphere in Las Vegas.

"We believe in the city. We're doubling down on the city," said Steve Hark, CEO of Entourage Events Group.

The property at 501 Royalston Avenue North is on the western edge of the North Loop near I-94. Hennepin County property records indicate that the building was constructed in 1964. The building is currently vacant.

"The location is absolutely a plus. There's parking on site," Hark said.

Entourage handles a wide variety of affairs including weddings, corporate events and fundraisers.

Entourage converted the Grain Belt Brewery office building in Northeast Minneapolis, now called the 1893, to an event center that opened in 2023. Entourage manages events at several venues including the Armory in downtown Minneapolis.

Founded in 2012, Entourage has its own food and beverage division.

The $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas is a much larger venue for concerts and live entertainment.

"It's impressive," Hark said of the Sphere.

Hark declined to disclose the budget for renovating the Royalston Avenue property.

"It's a healthy investment in the city," Hark said.

Lighthouse Minneapolis on Central Av. NE also shows immersive exhibits. Two years ago, it sponsored the touring Van Gogh and Disney shows.



