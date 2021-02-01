Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune NFL writer Mark Craig as they dissect a fascinating Super Bowl quarterback matchup that leads to a natural question: Kirk Cousins is neither elite nor a bargain. Is it still possible for him to get the Vikings to a Super Bowl in the near future?

Also: A breakdown of the blockbuster Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff trade, a look at the plausibility of trading for Deshaun Watson, important wins for the Wild and Timberwolves on Sunday and some serious praise for the continuously excellent Minnesota Lynx.

If the podcast player doesn't appear on your device, tap here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports at @StribSports