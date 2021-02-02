Episode 1 of "Daily Delivery," the Star Tribune's new daily sports podcast, dropped Monday morning. On the debut show, Star Tribune NFL/Vikings writer Mark Craig talked with host Michael Rand about what's ahead for the league (it's Super Bowl Week!) and the Vikings (can Kirk Cousins ever get the Vikings to Super Bowl Week?).

Other topics covered: A breakdown of the blockbuster Matthew Stafford-for-Jared Goff trade, a look at the plausibility of the Vikings trading for Deshaun Watson, and some praise for the continuously excellent Lynx.

Episode 2, which will put the spotlight on the Wild, will be ready for your ears before 9 a.m. today. Take a listen at startribune.com/dailydelivery or on popular podcast services such as Apple, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Let's build a new daily habit together.

Every Tuesday through Saturday morning, newspaper readers can follow along on "Daily Delivery" discussions and topics inside our section.