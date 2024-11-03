Cyprus is committed to expanding defense ties with the US, says its president

Christodoulides said Cyprus' geostrategic role is highlighted by the fact that since Sept. 27, some 3,635 third-country nationals from 29 countries have been repatriated through the island nation following their evacuation from Lebanon. He said several countries consider Cyprus an ''assisted departure hub and a Temporary Safe Location (TSL)'' where the island's ports, airports and designated temporary accommodations are used for civilian or military-led departures. He did not specify those countries.