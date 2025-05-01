From Tokyo to Los Angeles, workers observe May Day as many express worries about Trump

TOKYO — Shouting ''banzai!'' or ''live long,'' thousands of people gathered in a Tokyo park on Thursday and marched through the streets to the banging of traditional drums, as Japan kicked off celebrations to mark May Day.
The holiday, also known as International Workers' Day or Labor Day, marks the struggles and achievements of workers and the labor movement around the world. Thousands of people are expected to attend rallies and marches across the U.S., including in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.
''For our children to be able to live with hope, the rights of workers must be recognized,'' said Junko Kuramochi, a member of a mothers' group who marched in Japan's capital.
U.S. organizers say their message this year is focused on fighting back against President Donald Trump's policies targeting immigrants, federal workers and diversity initiatives.
Even in Japan, some said Trump's policies hung over the day like a shadow. One truck in the Tokyo march featured a doll that looked like Trump.
Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker in Japan, said he worried about the potential for rising prices of imported raw materials in the months ahead.
''Everybody is fighting over work and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest,'' he said.
''We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities,'' Ito added.