Singapore's long-ruling party seeks stronger election victory in test for new prime minister

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans will vote Saturday in a general election that is set to return to power the city-state's long ruling party, and it will be closely watched as a gauge of public confidence in Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's leadership.
The People's Action Party has won every election since the Asian financial hub gained independence in 1965. Wong, who took office last year, hopes to clinch a stronger mandate after the PAP suffered a setback in 2020 polls over voters' rising discontent with the government.
Here's what to know about the Singapore election.
How does the vote work?
Singapore holds a general election every five years and voting is compulsory. Its electoral system involves single-member wards along with group representation constituencies (GRCs) where voters pick a team of up to six members rather than individual candidates. The team includes at least one member from a minority ethnic group.
The GRCs ensure minority representation in Parliament, but critics say they entrench the PAP and make it harder for the opposition to contest. Ethnic Chinese are the majority in Singapore, while Malays and Indians are in the minority.
Nearly 2.76 million voters are registered to elect 97 members of Parliament, but five seats have already been won uncontested by the PAP after the opposition failed to nominate candidates in a GRC. There are 33 constituencies, comprising 15 single-member wards and 18 GRCs.
Voting opens at 8 a.m. (OOOO GMT), runs for 12 hours, and results are expected the same night.